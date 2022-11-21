With HSC exams over, it's time for the year 12 students of Port Stephens to let their hair down.
The girls have dolled up while the boys look dapper in their suits to celebrate the end of their schooling years.
Senior students from Medowie Christian School and Irrawang High School dressed to the nines recently.
Irrawang High had its formal at Noah's on the Beach in Newcastle where they enjoyed a night of laughter and fun while reminiscing on their achievements over the past seven years.
Hunter River High held its year 12 formal at The Merewether Surfhouse on November 9. It was a chance for the year 12 students to celebrate their finalisation of their 13 years of schooling.
Staff and students enjoyed their night of dinner, awards and reminiscing. The night was a huge success and one they will remember for years to come.
Over at Tomaree mountain, Shoal Bay provided the perfect backdrop for Tomaree High School's year 12 class of 2022 students and families.
"It was fantastic to see so many parents, carers and family members come for photos. It was a real community celebration for a year group that has had to face many challenges," the school's community liaison officer Joe Williams said.
"Tomaree High School is incredibly proud of the resilience and commitment Year 12 students have shown. It is without doubt these attributes will guide them towards a happy and successful future," she said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
