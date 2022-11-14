With HSC exams over, it's time for the year 12 students of Port Stephens to let their hair down.
The girls have dolled up while the boys look dapper in their suits to celebrate the end of their schooling years.
Senior students from Medowie Christian School and Irrawang High School dressed to the nines recently.
Irrawang High had its formal at Noah's on the Beach in Newcastle where they enjoyed a night of laughter and fun while reminiscing on their achievements over the past seven years.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities.
