From exploring the Australian outback to sightseeing in Rome, a group of seniors are travelling around the world but from the comfort of their couch.
Virtual Reality (VR) headsets are enriching the lives of Port Stephens' aged care residents through a program run by the Red Cross.
While the program initially began in Newcastle, Salamander Bay retiree and Red Cross community visitors scheme volunteer Ray Howitt said he wanted to bring it to the Bay.
"It's very difficult for me to go to Newcastle and drive all the way down there and back in the same day so I said 'how about you just give me the kit for a whole week and I'll do it here'," he said.
When Mr Howitt has the VR kit, he visits the aged care residences including Harbourside Haven at Shoal Bay, Calvary at Tanilba Bay, Regis at Corlette and Uniting at Salamander Bay.
"I'll fill the week and I've gone two or three times so far this year and the residents love it," he said.
The kit is a hands-free unit that's easy to use and Mr Howitt said it's been a "fantastic experience" everywhere he goes.
"I love enthusiasm and the excitement," he said.
"We put the headsets on and I tell them we're going to a different country, and there's a guided commentary - it's very realistic."
Mr Howitt said he has shown the residents a general overview of different countries and recently they went to Italy.
"The next one I'm planning to take them to is Africa so we can go on a Safari which is great because some of the animals come right up to the camera," he said.
He said VR was a lot of fun for the residents to keep busy, visit new places or bring back memories.
"Some people maybe wanted to go to those countries but never got there. And you often hear people saying they've been there and it brings back beautiful memories for them," Mr Howitt said.
"It's a really enriching and satisfyingly experience for them because being in an aged care unit can be a pretty boring lonely life, particularly for those who don't get many visitors."
Mr Howitt said he was grateful to have the opportunity to bring a positive experience to members of his community.
"I'm just looking forward to doing this for a long time and I want people to know that the Red Cross is doing things to enrich people's lives," he said.
