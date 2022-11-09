Port Stephens Examiner
Mambo Wetlands bushfire: updates from the fire

Jessica Brown
November 10 2022 - 2:30am
A FIRE which reached the rear of several properties at Salamander Bay on Tuesday will be monitored carefully while water bombing helicopters attempt to douse the flames.

