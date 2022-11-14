Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens to move to three bin system in 2023 after councillors approve green bin rollout

By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated November 15 2022 - 11:51am, first published November 14 2022 - 3:00pm
Port Stephens will move to a three bin system in 2023 after councillors endorsed the rollout of green bins for organic waste at the November 8 meeting.

The people asked and now the council will deliver.

