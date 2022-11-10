The people asked and now the council will deliver.
From July next year, households across Port Stephens will receive a third bin, this one for green waste.
"While developing our new Waste Management Strategy, we heard loud and clear from the community that as well as reaching better environmental outcomes through education, avoidance, reduction and recovery, they wanted us to investigate introducing a third bin and systems for processing green waste," Port Stephens Council's community services section manager, Tammy Gutsche, said.
"If our contract negotiations go well, it will help council meet the targets set in the current NSW EPA 2021 to 2041 Waste and Sustainable Material Strategy to half the amount of green waste sent to landfill by 2030."
At the council meeting on Tuesday, November 8 councillors approved to begin contract negotiations for a green bin collection service to roll out across Port Stephens in the 2023-2024 financial year.
The council will begin discussions to extend its contract with current service Veolia - formerly Suez - to supply green waste bins and undertake the collection and processing of green organic waste up until at least June 29, 2027.
Collection of the green bin would be fortnightly, alternating with the yellow recycling bin.
Pending the negotiations, the council is aiming to have about 35,000 green 240 litre bins rolled out to Port Stephens households from July 1, 2023.
According to a council report by Mrs Gutsche, the total estimated cost of the additional bin service is $7.85 million over four years, which includes the "acquisition of bins, collection costs and the bin rollout".
As an advocate of the green bin, Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said he was excited to be one step closer to being able to give the community what they have been asking for.
"Although funding for a green bin rollout is large, we know it's a great investment for our community," he said.
"Waste management is funded through a waste management charge, separate from our rates and other income. It's a restricted fund and can only be used for waste management.
"Our waste management team have made savings over the past few years allowing this project to be commence without any impact on our existing budgets - it's a great outcome for council, the community and our local environment."
The need for a third bin arose in 2018 when the NSW Environmental Protection Authority shut down the Bedminster waste system.
Port Stephens was one of the first councils in NSW to introduce and adopt the Bedminster system, in 1999, to compost its waste stream into a reusable product.
The technology used in the Bedminster system allows for the contents of residential red lid bins to be separated, with the organic material like foodstuffs and green waste - which had previously been dumped in landfill - broken down to be used for composting.
However, the composting process was shut down by the EPA in October 2018 when it announced that "mixed waste organic material is no longer able to be used on agricultural land, and is ceasing use on forestry and mining land until further controls can be considered".
This prompted the council to conduct a review of its waste management system. The council's Waste Management Strategy for 2021-2031 was endorsed in October 2021.
The introduction of the green bin was one of the key pledges made by Labor's council hopefuls in the December 2021 local government election.
"Leah Anderson and I committed to delivering green bins during the council election campaign and I am so proud that tonight we voted to deliver this infrastructure," Deputy Mayor Giacomo Arnott said.
