Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Elijah Cage, accused of murdering ice dealer David King at Salt Ash, pleads not guilty

SR
By Sam Rigney
November 10 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David King

A man accused of murdering ice dealer David King during an alleged drug rip at Salt Ash and then kidnapping and sexually assaulting an alleged eyewitness has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in the NSW Supreme Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.