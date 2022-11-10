Port Stephens Examiner
Its time for residents of Medowie to have their say on proposed actions in the Draft Medowie Place Plan

November 11 2022 - 9:30am
Residents are being invited to learn more and have their say on proposed actions in the Draft Medowie Place Plan that aim to make the town a better place to live, work and play.

Medowie residents are being invited to have their say on a council plan that aims to make the town a "better place to live, work and play".

