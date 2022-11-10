Medowie residents are being invited to have their say on a council plan that aims to make the town a "better place to live, work and play".
The Draft Medowie Place Plan is the second only after Karuah created by Port Stephens Council to improve liveability and deliver economic growth with actions informed by the community.
"Our place plans recognise the values and priorities of the community they're written for and in Medowie, our community told us they want a town centre that's more pedestrian friendly, safe and gives pedestrians and cyclists priority over cars," Port stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said.
"For this reason, the Medowie Place Plan includes actions to create streets that are attractive places for people to be by upgrading landscaping, shade and seating and also investigating opportunities for a village square and a new recreational precinct."
The release of the Draft Medowie Place Plan follows on the heels of the council being recognised in the Planning Institute of Australia NSW Awards for its Karuah Place Plan.
The Medowie Place Plan highlights opportunities to create a more vibrant town centre and includes an action plan for projects or ideas that create places for people to connect with, discover and enjoy their community.
It is envisioned that these actions can be championed by the community.
The council's strategic planning coordinator, Brett Gardiner, said that the plan supports the Medowie Planning Strategy by identifying additional opportunities for residential development, employment lands and public infrastructure.
"A key feature of the Medowie Place Plan is to consolidate the town centre to focus on commercial and community activity," he said.
"Medowie has grown fast and this plan has identified various opportunities for rezoning land for future commercial development to attract new businesses.
"We recently purchased the land at 38 Ferodale Road and following input from the community, incorporated a concept into the place plan to provide an opportunity for better connectivity between housing and recreational facilities."
The Medowie community are invited to ask questions about the plan at a pop-up stall across Medowie:
The draft Place Plan is on exhibition until November 30: pscouncil.info/medowie-place-plan
