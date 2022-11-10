Port Stephens Examiner
Lunar eclipse: Port Stephens photographer Stephen Keating captures blood moon's 'magical dance' over Nelson Bay

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated November 10 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
Port Stephens photographer Stephen Keating spent six hours at Gan Gan Hill Lookout on Tuesday night snapping photos of the total lunar eclipse to create this composite image of the blood moon rising over Nelson Bay.

Sky gazers were treated to the spectacular sight of a 'blood moon' as the last total lunar eclipse for the next three years illuminated the night sky on Tuesday.

