The sunshine soaked the grass area around the Tilligerry RSL cenotaph on Friday morning as the Sub-Branch hosted its annual Remembrance Day service.
Tilligerry RSL Sub-Branch president Paul Carleton said he was pleased with the turn-out and the weather, to mark the 103rd anniversary of the Armistice on November 11.
"It was beautiful weather and a good turn out for being a working day, a lot of the older people can't come out in this heat either which we understand," he said.
Several community members gathered to pay their respects and lay a wreath, and among those commemorating was resident Phil Reid.
Mr Reid told the Port Stephens Examiner he comes every year to the Tilligerry service in memory of his father Bob Reid.
"My father served 28 years in the Royal Australian Navy so I come every year to Remembrance Day and Anzac Day services for him," he said.
Mr Reid said his father was 17 years-old when he enlisted in 1948.
"His parents died young and he was on his own," he said.
Bob was in the first intake of the Fleet Air Arm with the HMAS Albatross. HMAS Albatross is based in Nowra and is the largest operational Naval establishment, and the Navy's only Air Station.
"Dad came out in '68 but he stayed on as a reserve and went back every year until the mid 1970s," Mr Reid said.
A teary-eyed Mr Reid said it was important to remember the sacrifices of those who served.
"What they did for us ... Oh I get all emotional. It's important to remember," he said.
"It's our past, it's our history, and if we don't remember it's gone,' Mr Carleton added.
Mr Carleton also thanked his committee for their efforts in organising the service and the RAAF Base Williamtown for the flag orderly and catafalque party.
"Thanks to my committee who do a terrific job helping me out and putting this together and thanks to our members that we've still got, but they are declining so we'd love to see some new members," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.