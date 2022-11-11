Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Photos

Tilligerry RSL Sub-Branch host Remembrance Day service in the sunshine

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated November 11 2022 - 6:30pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sunshine soaked the grass area around the Tilligerry RSL cenotaph on Friday morning as the Sub-Branch hosted its annual Remembrance Day service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.