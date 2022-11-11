Remembrance Day in Raymond Terrace this year was one to truly remember with the service including a salute to a 50 year member of the RSL, a ceremonial sod turning on the commemorative precinct's redevelopment and a farewell from the Nashos.
Under a blistering sun and to the sound of cicadas singing, about 50 people gathered in Anzac Park on Friday, November 11 for the annual Remembrance Day service.
The traditional elements of the service - a bugler playing the Last Post, a reading on one of the names on the war memorial and wreath laying - were all present.
But they were mixed this year with an unveiling of a plaque on the back of the National Servicemen's Memorial, believed to be the first of its kind, the display of ceramic poppies created by Irrawang High School students on the war memorial and the acknowledgement of former Raymond Terrace RSL Sub-Branch members who have died in the past year.
Raymond Terrace RSL Sub-Branch president Vic Jones led the service.
Touching on the reason why people were gathered on November 11, to remember those who have served for their country, Mr Jones spoke on the Navy's involvement in the World Wars.
He also acknowledged the service and deaths of former sub-branch members Michael Lee (ex-Air Force), Lawrence "Laurie" Dorney (ex-Air Force) and Gary Jones (ex-Navy and Air Force) before presenting former sub-branch president Jim Walker with a 50-year Returned and Services League membership certificate.
Mr Jones rounded out the service by talking about the plan to redevelop Anzac Park, which has been supported by two federal government grants worth $75,000 and $12,000 plus the sub-branch's own $75,000 contribution.
James "Jim" Walker joined the Stockton sub-branch of the RSL in 1972.
A Warrant Officer in the Air Force at the time and living in Williamtown, he and his mates would venture down to Stockton. So it made sense that he would join the RSL sub-branch there.
"Then one of the fellas said 'we should learn to play bowls'. We started playing bowls in Raymond Terrace in '74," Mr Walker said.
"Because of my position in the Air Force, I was asked to run the Raymond Terrace services. I ended up transferring here."
Mr Walker moved from Williamtown into Raymond Terrace in 1985.
While he could not remember the year he transferred from the Stockton RSL Sub-Branch to Raymond Terrace, he did hold the position of president of it for 14 years. He is still an active member.
As for why he joined the RSL, Mr Walker said it was a natural fit.
"Being in the services we leant towards the RSL and joined up," he said.
Asked why he has remained a member he joked: "I have nothing else to do".
It was clear from the congratulations he received from fellow veterans after getting his 50 year membership certificate that camaraderie has something to do with his staying in the RSL.
"It's the only one in the country like it," Stan Allanson said of the plaque unveiled on the back of the Raymond Terrace National Servicemen's Memorial on Friday.
One of the very few remaining members of the Port Stephens National Servicemen's Association, also called the Nashos, Mr Allanson said the list of 63 names would make sure history remembered that there were men from the area that were conscripted into national service.
"A lot of people don't know even know what national service is," Mr Allanson said. "So something like this is important. We won't be lost to history."
Between 1951 and 1972, almost 300,000 young men were conscripted into two separate schemes for compulsory training in the Navy, Army and Air Force.
From 1951 to 1959, 18-year-old men were required to undertake 176 days of military training as part of the national service scheme.
During the second national service scheme, from 1964 to 1972, 212 men died in active service in Borneo and Vietnam.
The National Servicemen's Association of Australia was founded in 1987 with sub-branches scattered across the country championing veteran health, welfare and legacy.
But with no new recruits in 50 years, the Nashos have run out of new blood to take on leadership roles and sub-branches have begun closing down. Including Port Stephens.
The Raymond Terrace-based branch, which has only 10 members, will hold its final meeting on Wednesday, November 16.
Because of this, Mr Allanson said it the unveiling of the plaque was particularly important.
"A lot of us were drafted in the first national service. We were ready to go. We were a fortnight off from going to Japan for training then to Korea. But then the war ended. And we never went," Mr Allanson said.
"We had no choice. It was do your service or go to prison. We did our training, and it changed you. There were momma's boys who went into service who came out changed men.
"But because we didn't fight, nobody knows us. Other blokes who had their name drawn from a barrel in 1970, some went overseas. They were returned national servicemen. But not us."
Instead, they joined the Nashos. But by 2026, the national organisation will entirely close down.
"So this is thank you and farewell," Mr Allanson said.
Vivid red ceramic poppies created by Irrawang High School students were a noticeable new addition to the Raymond Terrace Remembrance Day service on Friday.
The poppies were created by a group of visual arts students in years 8, 9 and 10 who call themselves Mud Mates, because of their interest in ceramics.
They adorned the steps of the war memorial.
Ninety-two were made in total and have been donated to the RSL sub-branch for display during Anzac and Remembrance days.
"I think we're all very impressed and very proud that our work gets to be displayed to the public on special days like this," Mud Mates member Makayla Irwin, 15, said.
"It's really nice to see all our hard work paid off. We put hours into this project. It makes us all really proud to be able to see it and we love seeing other people enjoy the display."
A ceremonial sod turning was held at the end of the Remembrance Day service to officially mark the start of the Anzac Park redevelopment.
While the project is already underway with a new Anzac Park sign installed, plus more chain fencing around the war memorial in Jacaranda Avenue, bigger things are to come, including the removal and replacement of the remembrance wall.
For the past five years, Raymond Terrace RSL Sub-Branch has been working to upgrade and modernise the commemorative precinct in Anzac Park. The aim is to open the park up, which will allow more people to fit in it during services.
Hundreds of people turn out to the Raymond Terrace Anzac Day service each year and are forced to stand on the road, Jacaranda Avenue roundabout and in the Woolworths carpark to attend.
In the past 12 months the sub-branch has secured a $12,000 Stronger Communities Programme grant and a $75,000 Saluting Their Service grant for the project.
The sub-branch is also contributing $75,000, which it donated in a ceremonial gesture to Port Stephens Council on Friday - with a presentation of a giant cheque to Port Stephens Deputy Mayor Giacomo Arnott.
"The council has appointed a project manager to coordinate a series of works which are expected to be completed by Anzac Day next year when we will conduct a larger inauguration of the park infrastructure and a new commemorative wall," sub-branch president Vic Jones said.
A new commemorative wall will be constructed along the boundary fence with Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.
The new wall will be 8 metres long and 2.5 metres high and constructed in alternating sandstone and black granite panels shaped like a rising sun.
Laser-etched into the black granite panels will be photographs of images representative of the Navy, Army and Air Forces historical links to Port Stephens.
Edstein Creative Monumental has been contracted to build the new wall - the same company that was originally involved in the construction of the Raymond Terrace war memorial about 98 years ago.
On Friday, representatives from Paterson MP Mery Swanson's office and Edstein plus Mr Jones and Cr Arnott took up a shovel for the ceremonial sod turning for the project.
