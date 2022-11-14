An elderly couple residing on Salamander Way are still smiling after a bushfire trailed to the rear of their property last week.
The blaze tore through 51 hectares of the Mambo Wetlands on November 8, and came within metres of Merv and Judy Reid's home - and sneakily into Mr Reid's shed.
Fortunately RFS crews worked to save the Reid's property along with others on Salamander Way, but one Anna Bay RFS volunteer saved Mr Reid's most prized-possession.
"There was so much smoke, I don't know how he did it, I guess it comes with experience," Mr Reid said.
With limited visibility, volunteer firefighter Tim Spencer spotted smoke curling out the top of the roller door of Mr Reid's shed which houses his collection of 8,000 books.
"To have that skill and for him to notice the smoke it's quite remarkable. He saw the smoke curling out from the gutters - what a very clever man," Mr Reid said.
The fire was quickly extinguished and a relieved Mr Reid said he couldn't thank Mr Spencer enough.
"Honestly - that would've been the end of me [if I lost my books]," he said.
"I would've hate to of seen him if the fire got his books," Mrs Reid added.
Mr and Mrs Reid unfortunately lost their garden and veggie patch from the heat radiating off flames, along with their peach and passionfruit trees.
"It [the fire] was roaring, it came within metres of the fence," Mr Reid said.
"The peach tree's gone that's probably the most heart-breaking thing, I don't know if I'll still be alive by the time it grows back," he said.
Despite those losses, the couple were grateful to the RFS crews for their help and the way they handled the situation.
"We have to praise the firies, they were amazing and kept us calm, and worked with us," Mrs Reid said.
"They told us what was going on the entire time and were very good at communicating with us," she said.
"We were so, so lucky," Mr Reid said.
Mr and Mrs Reid also wanted to share the importance of preparing homes for the fire season.
"We were so lucky because our grandson helped clean out the gutters a couple of weeks ago, it made a huge difference," Mr Reid said.
"If those gutters were full and the embers got into them, we would've lost our home."
