Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Something Fishy: End of the luderick season, but there's always something to catch in Port Stephens

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
November 15 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rod Coleman with a cracker luderick caught off the Nelson Bay breakwall. Stinker says the breakwall is "equivalent to a drive-in supermarket" when it comes to fishing.

When it comes to recreational fishing, the Nelson Bay breakwall is the equivalent to a drive-in supermarket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.