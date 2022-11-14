When it comes to recreational fishing, the Nelson Bay breakwall is the equivalent to a drive-in supermarket.
Just cruise down Teramby Road, park adjacent to the wall and set up 20 metres from your car.
How easy is that.
You are a big chance to catch a bream, kingfish, snapper, leatherjacket or a lazy mulloway.
More good news is that the luderick are still keen to bite as their season draws to a close.
Local Nelson Bay champ Rod Coleman hooked and landed a thumper in great condition, for this time of the year.
For those who have not caught a luderick let me tell you that they can pull like a mad dentist.
Join me at the Port Stephens Fisheries Institute at Taylors Beach on Thursday, November 26 to celebrate the 50th anniversary.
To mark the milestone, members of the public and stakeholders are invited to an Open Day at Taylors Beach to witness and discover the numerous challenges that are being confronted.
There is a tour of the facilities and an opportunity to discuss key research and management issues with DPI staff.
There is a lot more happening out there than you realise.
See you there.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens or fishing yarn to share, get in touch with Stinker.
Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
