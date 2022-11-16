Wirreanda Public School's boys touch football team can proudly claim that they are the best in the state after winning the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association knockout tournament.
The team of 10 boys from years 5 and 6 were treated to a heroes welcome home when they returned to the Medowie school after the state final on Monday, October 17 carrying a huge trophy.
"The whole school supported the boys so well and threw a big surprise assembly for them when they returned, which included a big parade with the trophy around the school," Wirreanda teacher and one of the team's three coaches, Pat Hay, said.
Teachers Zak Mullins and Daniel Melmeth also coached the team. The trio said the boys worked hard for their victory and "their dedication to their training was remarkable".
The team was made up of: Zeke Hay (captain), Talan Fleming, Xavier Jeffery, Jake Marsh, Oliver Fraser, Lincoln Prout, Ashton Holliday, Lawson Holliday, Cooper Smith and Finn O'Neill.
To make it to the state final of the knockout, the Wirreanda boys won all their matches against regional schools including Medowie (13-3), Karuah (forfeit), Seaham (16-0), Soldiers Point (7-0), Wingham (8-0), The Junction (6-3) and Floraville (8-2).
Hay said the Wirreanda boys showed "great teamwork and commitment to each other".
After winning all of the round matches Wirreanda moved to the state finals, which were held in Sydney and included the best eight schools from the whole of NSW.
Wirreanda first faced Calare Public School in the state knockout. The Medowie boys overcame nerves to win 4-1.Talan Fleming said the game was a lot harder than any of the round matches.
The second match was against Elanora Heights Public School - their toughest game yet.
Both teams battled it out and the game went right down to the wire. With two minutes to go Zeke Hay scored a beautiful try from a set move to win the game 3-2.
This meant Wirreanda moved into the grand final match. Finn O'Neill said he had never felt so nervous in his life but was "super excited" and confident his team could "get the victory".
The grand final was against Batemans Bay. Jake Marsh scored a trifecta of tries from supporting team captain Zeke throughout the match, which helped Wirreanda win 7-3.
Zeke said it was a "totally unbelievable" feeling to captain his school and his best mates to a state victory. Marsh said it was hard playing so many games but to play with his mates was something he will remember forever.
This was the first time a Wirreanda team has won a state knockout in any sport.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.