Wirreanda Public School's touch football team best in the state after PSSA tournament win

November 16 2022 - 12:00pm
Wirreanda Public School's boys touch football team can proudly claim that they are the best in the state after winning the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association knockout tournament.

