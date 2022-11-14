House of the Week: 94 Soldiers Point Road, Soldiers Point

If you're looking for a stylish coastal home with beaches a mere stroll away and stunning views, this north-facing duplex ticks all the boxes.
Situated in a highly sought-after position near the long, sandy Wanda and Sunrise beaches, the Torrens title duplex boasts stunning water views and is a short walk to Rick Stein's famed restaurant at Bannisters resort.
This big, bright and airy duplex certainly has the wow factor and is cleverly designed with bedrooms and lounge rooms on both levels.
The designer coastal-inspired kitchen is only two years old and features marble benchtops, soft-closing drawers, Smeg appliances and an induction stovetop. A huge island bench with sink allows you to take in the views while washing up.
Those glistening sea vistas from the kitchen, open-plan lounge/dining and large undercover deck create a serene and relaxing ambience. You'll feel like you're on permanent holiday.
The master suite, which is also on this upper level, features a private balcony, walk-in robe and ensuite.
Downstairs are two large bedrooms with built-in robes, a family bathroom and a spacious lounge room that opens out to a lush, low-maintenance rear yard, offering another private and peaceful spot to unwind.
Features of this beautiful property include a double garage with auto door, plantation shutters, split-cycle air-conditioning on both levels and ceilings fans throughout.
There is also a public walkway to Wanda beach across the road and a boat ramp and marina only five minutes away.
This property is rented out until February 2023 with blue-chip tenants.
