Come on in: Doors open to Port Stephens Fisheries Institute as it marks its 50th birthday

Updated November 17 2022 - 2:28pm, first published 12:00pm
Fifty years of marine research and excellence is being celebrated in Taylors Beach this month as the Port Stephens Fisheries Institute marks a milestone.

