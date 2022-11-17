Fifty years of marine research and excellence is being celebrated in Taylors Beach this month as the Port Stephens Fisheries Institute marks a milestone.
Opening its doors as the Brackish Water Fish Culture Research Station in 1972, the NSW Department of Primary Industries institute has in the past 50 years become one of Australia's leading aquaculture research centres.
"Since its establishment... Port Stephens Fisheries Institute has played a vital role in ensuring the NSW fisheries industries continue to be healthy, thriving and most importantly, sustainable," NSW DPI deputy director general fisheries, Sean Sloan, said.
"It is one of the largest specialised fisheries and aquaculture research facilities in the country, with some of the most extensive and modern research facilities.
"The site boasts commercial hatcheries, mollusc and fish production facilities for culture and wild restocking, a fleet of electrofishing boats for fish community surveys, laboratories, oyster lease and state-of-the-art freshwater fisheries research equipment including an award-winning barotrauma laboratory.
"Research conducted at the site ranges from Molluscan research to support NSW shellfish industries, to fish production and enhancement, through to research into the conservation and recovery of freshwater fish and their habitats in NSW.
"Current work undertaken by the teams at [the institute] is focused on the future of fisheries in NSW and the value of emerging industries with research in algae, new seafood products or by-products, and blue carbon, as well as marine technologies to enhance the productivity and sustainability of NSW's aquatic ecosystems."
To mark the 50-year milestone, DPI will be hosting free public tours of the Taylors Beach institute on Saturday, November 26.
The public will have the chance to view the institute's world-class facilities, learn about the current research projects and programs, its achievements over the 50 years, and meet some of the unique aquatic species in residence.
While the modern research facilities will be on show during the public tours, Mr Sloan said the community will likely also be interested in the history of the site.
"[The institute] has an interesting history, with the site built upon land donated to the NSW Government by a mining company," he said.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, Taylor Martin MLC, said the Taylors Beach institute has played a critical role over the years in helping the industry put more NSW-grown seafood on Australian plates.
"This milestone reminds us of the important research and infrastructure the institute offers to ensure our seafood producers have profitable and sustainable businesses now and into the future," he said.
The guided tours on November 26 will occur every 90 minutes between 8.30am and 4pm.
The tours will begin at the Port Stephens Coaches depot in Anna Bay with bus transportation provided to the fisheries institute as there is no visitor parking available on site.
Entry is free, however there are only a limited number of spaces available. Bookings are essential through dpi.nsw.gov.au.
Some of the Port Stephens Fisheries Institute's achievements in the last 50 years:
