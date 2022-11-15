Sport has a way of bringing people together and Nelson Bay Touch Football has done just that, through launching its first All Abilities program.
Eight school-age kids living with disabilities have joined the inclusive initiative funded through Sport Australia, to learn touch skills without the pressure of mainstream competitions.
Nelson Bay Touch members and sisters Elissa Doherty and Penny Blyth are running the eight week program at Tomaree Sporting Complex, and said it was an exciting time.
"We've been a part of this club for decades and I think this is the most exciting we've done and brought to Nelson Bay," Doherty said.
"We thought it would be good for children with special needs to have the same opportunity and give them the chance without the pressure of having to be in a game situation," Blyth said.
The program is running parallel to the juniors competition and Doherty hoped to see connections form over time.
"We hope over time our players will watch other games and mingle with other players," she said.
Every Wednesday afternoon the players will meet and participate in modified activities suited to their abilities, using modified equipment including velcro vests and velcro balls.
"Basically it's gonna be broken down to modified skills, with the aim that they'll be having a game at the end," Doherty said.
Parents and carers are also encouraged to participate and join in on the fun, Blyth said.
"I work as a support teacher with special needs kids and it's so important to form a connection and be part of that conversation," she said.
"It's all about inclusion for the kids, the parents and the carers and we just like to see a massive smile on these kids' faces," Doherty added.
There are currently 20 other All Abilities programs running across Australia and Nelson Bay Touch hopes to extend it to an older age group in the future.
"We'd like to expand it because there are rep possibilities and other pathways," Doherty said.
Touch Football Australia CEO Jamie O'Connor said he was pleased to see the All Abilities program go from "strength to strength".
"For what we do across the sport and the size and scale that we are, it's touching to come and see Nelson Bay kids have an opportunity to play our sport when they probably wouldn't have had a chance to do it any other time," he said.
Mr O'Connor also played footy with one of the player's dad's and he recognised another player's family for their commitment to touch football.
"I played footy with Charlie's dad back in a previous life almost is what it feels like, so it's great to see her getting the opportunity to play," he said.
"And Lucy, her mum has been in and around our sport for years and her grand parents were one of the first life members so it's nice that she can now be involved."
Those interested in joining the All Abilities Touch program are welcome to come down to Tomaree Sporting Complex from 5pm on Wednesdays.
