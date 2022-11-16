Personally I'm happy the pedestrian bridge [at Nelson Towers, Nelson Bay] won't be reinstalled.
It was an eye sore to begin with, was largely ineffective and what a pain it was to climb all those stairs just to cross a couple of hundred metres (not to mention not accessible to all such as wheelchairs and strollers).
It was an over-engineered structure for something that should have had a simple, more aesthetically pleasing and an effective solution to begin with.
I understand why the shop owners nearby enjoyed the funneling of passing trade - personally I avoided the bridge but still walked around the small market space that is bounded by the streets of Magnus and Stockton, Government and Laman, Yacaaba and Donald Streets including into the arcade.
Walkability in towns and cities is the go worldwide. I hold mostly to the K.I.S.S. principle - Keep It Simple [Stupid] - less cost, less environmental impact, less rates to cover building and any potential future readjustment.
Could we retain the traffic light and have an expanded pedestrian crossing, say from the Seabreeze hotel to the visitors centre?
Yes, cars would have to stop or they could be encouraged to go the alternative way along Donald or Dowling Street; this also has the effect of traffic calming anyway.
Port Stephens Council wants to massively increase our rates to fix an $11 million budget shortfall. Last time the council tried this, IPART knocked the proposal back for very good reasons.
As I understand, our council has over $1 billion in tangible assets including over $42 million in "investment properties", and a $10 million share in Newcastle Airport.
Selling only half of these irrelevant assets, would pay for all of the council's projected budget shortfall over the next two years.
And this is without ANY increase in council rates at all.
Sell off these totally irrelevant assets Port Stephens Council, put your rates up only to cover inflation and start reinvesting back into more useful local infrastructure such as schools, aged care, social housing and fixing our roads.
Last Sunday morning the Tomaree Triathlon Club hosted round three of the NSW Junior Pathways triathlon championship series using parts of the Nelson Bay foreshore, Victoria parade, and Fly Point.
The unique features offered by this fantastic precinct provided not only one of the safest courses possible for our junior triathletes, but also one which enabled them to showcase their talents to the fullest extent.
From the feedback provided to our on-course marshals and myself by residents and visitors, the spectacle provided by these talented kids giving 100 per cent across the three disciplines of swim/bike/run was thoroughly enjoyed and greatly encouraged.
The club, athletes, and I would like to thank Port Stephens Council, the local community, foreshore businesses, and visitors for helping make this unique event possible.
I note that the "new breed" of councillors who were elected to Port Stephens Council have been boasting about their great successes of bringing about increased transparency and accountability to the residents. That's great.
We now have public access recorded on the webcast, the Mayor's diary is published, extra money is to be spent advertising council activities in the media.
In that same spirit of transparency and accountability can the council publish in the monthly Business Papers the costs of taking matters to the Land and Environment Court?
The community should know how much these proceedings are costing - in the spirit of transparency and accountability.
