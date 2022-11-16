Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Shine the Light: Child Sexual Abuse in the Hunter/Comment

Letters to the Port Stephens Examiner: November 17

November 17 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anne-Marie Hunter from Shoal Bay believes that footbridge at Nelson Towers was impractical and "largely ineffective". File picture

Glad to see the back of bridge

Personally I'm happy the pedestrian bridge [at Nelson Towers, Nelson Bay] won't be reinstalled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Comment
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.