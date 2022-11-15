A clash of the footy codes featuring some of the Bay's own, three bouts between Australian and New Zealand professional boxers, a shot at the state title on the line - War on the Water will have it all.
A buzz is building in the lead up to the fight night, which will be staged under a circus tent on an unused green at Nelson Bay Bowling Club on Saturday, November 19.
War on the Water has been a year in the making, organised by Nelson Bay professional boxer Aaron "The Assassin" Cocco and his coach, Nathan Swadling from Box Camp.
"We just want to bring some entertainment to Nelson Bay," Cocco, owner of Next Level Boxing in Salamander Bay, said.
"I grew up in the Bay and I've always said that if you're not into surfing or fishing, there's really not much else here for you.
"I've always wanted to fight here but never had the chance. I'm now in a position where I now own a gym and can organise an event like this and I thought there's no better time than now to try."
There is expected to be 12 amateur and three professional bouts on the card.
Highlights in the line-up include a clash between rugby league players Ben Schneider and Isaac Kneipp from the Fingal Bay Bomboras and rugby union players Adam Rayner and Darcy Fraser from the Nelson Bay Gropers.
Schneider will take on Rayner and Kneipp will face Fraser in the amateur bouts, which Cocco said "will be entertaining for sure".
"I put the call out to their clubs and asked if anyone was keen and these guys put their hands up," Cocco said.
"They'd never been in a boxing gym before I contacted them. I've been training them up for the past six weeks for this event."
In the professional bouts, Newcastle's Ethan Swadling, Maitland's Dan Murray and Cocco himself will fight three New Zealanders who will make the trek across the ditch to Nelson Bay.
Cocco's bout with Sio Andrews will be the finale event on the card.
Lining up for his third only professional fight, a win against Andrews will potentially set him up for a NSW title fight in December.
"There's a lot on the line," Cocco said.
Cocco won his first professional fight on debut in December 2021 and backed it up with a win in April 2022.
Andrews has one professional fight under his belt, which he lost, but Cocco said he knows the New Zealander is "tough" and wasn't underestimating him.
The amateur fights will be three, two-minute rounds while the professional bouts will be four, three-minute rounds.
The professional fighters will weigh in at Nelson Bay Bowling Club from 6.30pm on Friday, November 18. The public is invited to watch the weigh in. There is no cost to attend.
The War on the Water show will kick off at 6pm on Saturday.
General admission tickets, $60 each, will be available at the entry on the night.
VIP tables are still available. Phone Cocco to reserve a table on 0413 281 419.
Cocco thanked sponsors and supporters of the event, including Nelson Bay Bowling Club for hosting it after much searching for a venue.
"If all goes well, we could potentially hold more fight nights next year," Cocco said.
