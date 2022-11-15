Port Stephens Examiner
Live boxing back in Nelson Bay: War on the Water fight night featuring a local clash of the footy codes and Australia v New Zealand professional bouts

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated November 16 2022 - 4:48pm, first published 8:30am
Pictured is Fingal Bay and Nelson Bay rugby league and union players Ben Schneider, Adam Rayner (top inset), Isaac Kneipp and Darcy Fraser (bottom inset) and Aaron "The Assassin" Cocco, organiser and the main event on the War on the Water fight night card.

A clash of the footy codes featuring some of the Bay's own, three bouts between Australian and New Zealand professional boxers, a shot at the state title on the line - War on the Water will have it all.

