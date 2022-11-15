Port Stephens Examiner
Parcel of sand dunes in Anna Bay returned to Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council after successful claim

Updated November 15 2022 - 3:16pm, first published 12:30pm
Crown Lands has returned 10.6 hectares of land adjoining the sand dunes in Anna Bay to the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council, which operates a quad bike business on the dunes, following a successful land claim.

Weeks after its land claim on Tomaree Lodge was rejected, Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council has been successful in a land claim in Anna Bay.

