Weeks after its land claim on Tomaree Lodge was rejected, Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council has been successful in a land claim in Anna Bay.
The Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands has returned 10.6 hectares of land adjoining the sand dunes near Gan Gan Road to the Williamtown-based Aboriginal land council, which is hoping will result in a boom to its Sand Dune Adventures quad bike tour business.
Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive officer Andrew Smith said the claim provides unrestricted access to land on the northern sand dunes which would create new cultural, social and economic opportunities.
"The popularity of the northern dunes for tourism is no secret and having our own direct access to our own resource for tourism provides us with excellent opportunities to discover and unpack," Mr Smith said.
"The area is culturally significant physically and spiritually in more ways people can appreciate, so this is an excellent outcome where we can protect the area more efficiently, while allowing access that promotes cultural health and well-being.
"Of course, we will negotiate and work with Port Stephens Council and the Worimi Conservation Lands Board to create partnerships that allow for best regenerative use of the land to benefit all key stakeholders, including the land council."
The approval of the Anna Bay land claim comes after the Land and Environment Court rejected Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council's land claim on the Tomaree Lodge site in Shoal Bay on October 19, 2022.
It came after two claims - lodged in 2015 and 2019 - were rejected at the ministerial level, leading the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council to turn to the Land and Environment Court in 2020.
Justice Rachel Pepper upheld the government's contention that the land was legally occupied and "needed, or likely to be needed, for an essential public service" in dismissing the Worimi claim.
Under the Aboriginal Land Rights Act, Aboriginal land claims on Crown Land are assessed by the Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands against statutory criteria, including whether the land is lawfully used or occupied.
If the land is found to be claimable it is returned to the Aboriginal land council as freehold land.
Crown Lands executive director of land strategy, Michael Ramalli, said the department was working to accelerate the processing of more Aboriginal land claims.
"The returning of land to Aboriginal land councils via the land claims process supports economic, social and cultural outcomes for Aboriginal communities," he said.
"Crown Lands is working with land councils to identify their priority land claims, process more land claims, prioritise the most important claims for land councils to help them achieve benefits, and also negotiate Aboriginal land agreements to settle bulk land claims."
