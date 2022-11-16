Nelson Bay Cinema is set to merge with franchise Majestic Cinemas from December 1, 2022.
Nelson Bay Cinema owner Neil Merrin is set to join the group in the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and as an investor in the business.
"I'm excited to join Majestic Cinemas. Adding our great team at Nelson Bay to the larger Majestic team will benefit both parties as skills and experiences can be shared across the larger company," he said.
Majestic Cinemas CEO Kieren Dell said Mr Merrin will be an "extremely important addition to Majestic Cinema's senior management team".
Nelson Bay patrons won't see a lot of changes to the day-to-day operations, with the same friendly staff serving them, including Mr Merrin who resides in the area.
VIP Movie Club members will be transferred to the Majestic Movie Club with similar benefits to their existing membership, whilst gaining the ability to obtain discounted tickets at all other Majestic sites.
In coming months, online ticketing and other technical upgrades will be rolled out at Nelson Bay.
