Nelson Bay Cinema to merge with Majestic Cinemas franchise from December

November 16 2022 - 12:00pm
Nelson Bay Cinema owner Neil Merrin is set to join Majestic Cinemas as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and as an investor in the business. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

Nelson Bay Cinema is set to merge with franchise Majestic Cinemas from December 1, 2022.

