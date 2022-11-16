November 18: Raymond Terrace Library. Time: 4.30pm-7.30pm. Cost: Free.
Tuck into some yummy street food by some local food trucks while you admire the public art installation 'Terrace Reflections', and enjoy some live music. There will also be giant games, chalk activities, and a youth space for the kids.
November 19: Henderson Park and Lemon Tree Passage foreshore. Time: 10am-9pm.
A family-friendly community event featuring a sail past, market stalls, community group displays, live performances and music on the stage, Curious Legends puppets, fair rides, dog parade, taekwondo display, raffles, a visit by Santa in the afternoon and fireworks to round out the event.
November 19: 18 Bundabah Street, Karuah. Time: 9am-1pm.
Karuah Public School's Garuwa Community Markets features food, homewares, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. Held on the third Sunday of the month.
November 20: Fly Point Park. Time: 9am-3pm
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes for sale.
November 21: Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. Time: 10am-11.30am. Cost: $25.
Wanting to learn more about native plants or start a native garden at home? Attend one of Hunter Region Botanic Gardens' Native Plant Tours with native plant enthusiast Carolyn Gillard. The tour also includes a morning tea. To book email events@huntergardens.org.au or phone 4987 1655.
November 24: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8.30am-12.30pm.
An outdoor market where people can all gather, share stories of growing, eat seasonally and buy directly from the farmers.
November 26: Baptist Church, 10 Benjamin Lee Drive, Raymond Terrace. Time: 2pm. Cost: Gold coin donation.
With One Voice Port Stephens and The Salvation Army Hope Choir will join together to present a combined concert. The concert will be a celebration of Christmas music to kick off the festive period. There will be performance items and community carols. Entry is by gold coin donation. All proceeds go toward The Salvation Army Christmas appeal. There will also be a visit from Santa.
Share your Port Stephens event news with the Examiner. Email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
