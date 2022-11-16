Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

NSW Maritime to collect expired marine flares in two Port Stephens locations on November 23

November 17 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAFE DISPOSAL: NSW Maritime will be collecting expired flares in Soldiers Point and Nelson Bay on November 23.

NSW Maritime will be collecting expired flares from Port Stephens residents in two locations on November 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.