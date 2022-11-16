NSW Maritime will be collecting expired flares from Port Stephens residents in two locations on November 23.
The free mobile collection program provides the local boating community with an opportunity to safely dispose of their out of date flares.
Collection points include Soliders Point Marina boat ramp in Mitchell Street, from 7.30am-10am and Little Beach boat ramp on Lighthouse Road, from 11am to 2pm.
Officers will also be collecting expired flares at Stockton North Boat Ramp in Fullerton Street, on November 23 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.
Transport for NSW Executive Director NSW Maritime Mark Hutchings said mobile collection sites were a convenient way to dispose of old flares responsibly.
"This collection program also promotes a culture of safer boating," he said.
According to NSW Maritime, marine flares can signal someone is in trouble and help provide a location for aircraft or vessels engaged in a search and rescue.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A minimum of two red hand flares and two orange smoke flares are required on all vessels operating in open waters.
"Most flares have a use-by date of three years and must be replaced before expiry," Mr Hutchings said.
"It's important to remember that penalties apply for not carrying current flares on a vessel in open waters.
"We're encouraging boaters to use the expired flare collection program as a timely reminder to check their safety equipment regularly," he said.
Expired flare collection is no longer available at any service centres, registries or maritime sites.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.