Financial strain and family pressures from the rising costs of living have resulted in more families than ever in need of assistance this Christmas.
Ann Fletcher from Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Service and Susan Petterson from The Salvation Army said there has been an increase in the demand for support this festive season, and that the community will play a big role in alleviating pressure through their support of Christmas appeals.
The greatest appeal of Dowling's annual Christmas toy drive is that residents know that all donations will be handed over to local families in need.
This is the belief of Dowling Property Raymond Terrace director Kate Organ.
"I think a lot of people know there's others out there really feeling the strain and want to do some good but don't know how," she said.
"Supporting an appeal like ours, they can do a good deed but know their donation is going to someone in their community who needs it."
The real estate's toy appeal for The Salvation Army has been running annually since 1994.
Each year staff say it was their biggest year yet, and 2021 was no different.
Ms Organ said the Dowling team made five deliveries of toys - equating to hundreds of gifts - to The Salvation Army in Raymond Terrace by the end of last year's appeal.
The toys are gifted to families who register for assistance with the Salvos. Mrs Petterson said the Salvos helps about 300 families in Raymond Terrace and surrounds each Christmas.
The Salvation Army is taking registrations for Christmas food hampers now. Phone the Salvos church in Raymond Terrace on (02) 4983 1425 and leave your details on the answering machine.
The Dowling toy appeal will be open from Monday, November 21 to Monday, December 19.
Toys for boys and girls of all ages can be donated to the Dowling Property offices in Raymond Terrace and Medowie between business hours. Toys must be brand new and left unwrapped.
Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Service and The Mutual Bank is teaming up this Christmas to deliver as many gifts as possible to families in need.
"It's the small things that can make a big difference," PFANS assistance manager Ann Fletcher said.
"Sadly, more children than ever are living in financial disadvantage and will go without this Christmas. Your donations can help create a little magic this Christmas.
"We often receive lots of lovely gifts for little ones and teenage girls but find we struggle with enough gifts for boys and teen boys in particular."
Ms Fletcher suggested gift donations of vouchers to the movies or other local activities and gift vouchers to stores such as EB Games, JB Hi FI and Rebel Sports.
"Unwrapped gifts such as toiletry packs for men and women along with special seasonal food items such as puddings and chocolates for the hampers are always appreciated," The Mutual Bank's Raymond Terrace business banking manager Scott Pulbrook said.
Drop gifts off to The William Street branch between business hours before Saturday, December 11.
Salamander Bay Kmart and Raymond Terrace Big W have launched their annual Christmas appeals. Residents are being invited to choose a gift and place it under the giving trees in store.
Gifts placed under the tree are asked to be unwrapped and done so by December 23 at Kmart and December 24 at Big W.
Gifts placed under the Kmart tree will be gifted to The Salvation Army. BIG W's charity partner, Good360 Australia, has matched all its 177 stores with a local charity to donate the gifts to.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
