What's on: Your guide to Christmas carols, Santa visits and other festive season fun and events in Port Stephens

Updated December 9 2022 - 4:01pm, first published 7:00am
Get into the Christmas spirit and head along to one of these festive season events in Port Stephens.

Santa visit and elves on stilts

December 10: Stockton Street stage, Nelson Bay. Time: 10am-12pm.

