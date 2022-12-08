December 10: Stockton Street stage, Nelson Bay. Time: 10am-12pm.
Be entertained by some Christmas elves on stilts and a special visit from Santa in the Nelson Bay town centre. Bring the kids, grab a bite to eat from one of our local cafes and restaurants and check out the local retailers for some Chrissy shopping. A Port Stephens Council It's On! event.
December 10: Tilligerry RSL Sports Club, Tanilba Bay. Time: From 7pm. Cost: Gold coin entry.
Join Gina Jeffreys, Karen O'Shea, Lyn Bowtell and Kate Ballantyne will perform at Tilligerry RSL Sports Club for the Country Carols, joined by guitar virtuoso Rod McCormack. Entry is only a gold coin donation and seating is limited - first in best dressed.
December 10: Ferodale Sports Complex, Medowie. Time: 3pm-8pm. Cost: Free.
Medowie Christmas Carnival will feature a range of children's rides, amusements and showbags, artisan market stalls, gourmet food vendors, live music and entertainment,, Santa and much more. Bring a picnic blanket, relax and enjoy live entertainment and immerse yourselves in the festive community spirit.
Sunday, December 11: Fly Point Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 5.30pm-9pm.
Carols at the Bay is a community carols event held at Fly Point Park including performances from local primary schools, performing arts students, community groups, and entertainment.
An event by the Combined Churches of Tomaree Peninsula, this year's carols will once again be hosted by Anna Bay's Hope Unlimited Church. The 2022 carols are being sponsored by First National Real Estate Port Stephens.
Community performances will begin at 5.30pm. The main act from 7pm. Santa will arrive at 8pm. Fireworks will round out the night at 9pm.
December 11 and 18: Various locations around Medowie. Time: 1pm.
Medowie Rural Fire Brigade is gearing up to host its annual Santa run with Santa, and possibly Mrs Claus, borrowing the fire trucks to deliver joy and lollies to the young and young at heart. A live tracker will be posted to the Medowie Rural Fire Brigade on Sunday, December 11 and 18 to share Santa's location.
December 16: Lakeside Village Tavern. Time: 5pm-7pm.
Kids disco, DJ in the beer garden, Santa visit for photos, lolly bag giveaway.
December 16 and 23: William Street, Raymond Terrace. Time: 10am-1pm.
Hear the sweet sounds of the Men's Shed Band at Raymond Terrace. Bring the kids, grab a bite to eat from one of our local cafes and restaurants and do some Christmas shopping in town. A Port Stephens Council It's on! event.
December 16: Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music. This event will be held the third Friday of every month in summer. A Port Stephens Council event.
December 16: Broughtons at the Bay, Nelson Bay. Time: 6.30pm-10.30pm. Cost: $125 per person.
Bringing to life all your favourite Christmas classics including songs by Bing Crosby, The Drifters, Michael Buble and Frankie Valli, The Vallies present a vibrant all singing, all dancing show to get you into the Christmas spirit.
Ticket includes a three course Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, drink on arrival, and The Vallies Christmas show. Click here for tickets.
December 17: Raymond Terrace town centre. Time: 10am.
Be entertained by some Christmas Elves on Stilts and a special visit from Elsa from Disney's Frozen in the Raymond Terrace town centre from 10am to 12pm. Bring the kids, grab a bite to eat from one of our local cafes and restaurants and then check out the local retailers for some Chrissy shopping. A Port Stephens Council It's On! event.
December 17: Stockton Street, Nelson Bay. Time: 10am-12pm.
Be entertained by the Roving Soulfire Circus in the Nelson Bay town centre. Bring the kids, grab a bite to eat from one of our local cafes and restaurants and do some Chrissy shopping at the local retailers. A Port Stephens Council It's On! event.
December 17: 109 Foreshore Drive, Salamander Bay. Time: 1pm-5pm. Cost: Free
The Mambo-Wanda Wetlands Conservation Group will host Christmas carols at 109 Foreshire Drive with the PCYC Community Band playing. Bring along some cash to purchase a sausage sizzle with all proceeds going to the PCYC Band. All are welcome. A chair or rug is a must.
December 17: Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music. This event will be held the third Saturday of every month in summer. A Port Stephens Council event.
December 17: Williamtown, Salt Ash, Tanilba Bay.
Williamtown/Salt Ash Rural Fire Brigade Santa lolly run. Santa will be borrowing the brigade's fire trucks for his annual Santa run around our area. He will be waving, handing out lollies to all the children he sees and wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas. The brigade will post Santa's route, times and meeting points closer to the lolly run.
December 18: Raymond Terrace.
Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue Santa lolly run. Firefighters and Santa will be driving down most streets to deliver lollies throughout the day. Locations and times to come.
December 18: Gateway Presbyterian Church, 43 Gan Gan Road, Anna Bay. Time: From 5.30pm.
A 21st Century re-enactment of the Christmas story combined with everyone's favourite Christmas carols. This year's event will feature the popular camel rides, face painting, and other kids activities. Festivities begin with live performances from local musicians. The carols and nativity play will begin at 7.30pm.
January 3: Fern Bay Reserve, Fern Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music. This event will be held the first Saturday of every month in summer. A Port Stephens Council event.
Add your Port Stephens Christmas event to this list. Send the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
