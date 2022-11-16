Saturday, November 26: Baptist Church, 10 Benjamin Lee Drive, Raymond Terrace. Time: 2pm. Cost: Gold coin donation.
With One Voice Port Stephens and The Salvation Army Hope Choir will join together to present a combined concert. The concert will be a celebration of Christmas music to kick off the festive period. There will be performance items and community carols plus a visit by Santa.
Entry is by gold coin donation. All proceeds go toward The Salvation Army Christmas appeal. Food and toy donations will also be accepted, which will be distributed to local families in need by the Salvos.
Saturday, November 26: CWA Hall, Gowrie Avenue, Nelson Bay. Time: 8.30am-11.30am.
The Nelson Bay Country Women's Association will host its Christmas fete on Saturday, November 26. The fete is the CWA branch's major fundraising event of the year. On offer will be handicraft, Christmas cakes, biscuits, slices and cakes, preserves, plants, Devonshire tea, a hamper raffle and more. All are welcome to attend.
Saturday, December 3: Seaham Park, Warren Street, Seaham. Time: 5.30pm. Carols begin 7pm.
The Seaham Christmas Carols are back on following a two-year COVID break. The Lions Club of Raymond Terrace will host the carols at Seaham Park. There will be: music, activities for the children, Lions BBQ Van and Seaham Scouts stall from 5.30pm, a visit from Santa, carols start at 7pm. Bring your seats/picnic blanket and celebrate the season.
This Raymond Terrace Lions event is also supported by Port Stephens Council, Seaham Rural Fire Service, Seaham Park Committee and Seaham Scouts.
Sunday, December 4: 13 Meredith Avenue, Lemon Tree Passage. Time: 9am-1pm.
The Tilligerry Arts Group's Christmas market will feature unique handmade art and craft artisan stalls and plenty of opportunities to purchase locally made Christmas gifts for all ages. The TAG Gallery will have 25 stalls - artists, potters, crochet, plants, resin artists, woodworkers, dog accessories, handmade jewellery, cards, leadlight, goats milk soaps - set up in the McCann Park next to the TAG Gallery at Lemon Tree Passage.
Also on offer will be the Buzz coffee truck, Lions BBQ and Mrs MacK's Devonshire teas.
Sunday, December 11: Fly Point Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 5.30pm-9pm.
Carols at the Bay is a community carols event held at Fly Point Park including performances from local primary schools, performing arts students, community groups, and entertainment.
An event by the Combined Churches of Tomaree Peninsula, this year's carols will once again be hosted by Anna Bay's Hope Unlimited Church. The 2022 carols are being sponsored by First National Real Estate Port Stephens.
Community performances will begin at 5.30pm. The main act from 7pm. Santa will arrive at 8pm. Fireworks will round out the night at 9pm.
Friday, December 16: Broughtons at the Bay, Nelson Bay. Time: 6.30pm-10.30pm. Cost: $125 per person.
Bringing to life all your favourite Christmas classics including songs by Bing Crosby, The Drifters, Michael Buble and Frankie Valli, The Vallies present a vibrant all singing, all dancing show to get you into the Christmas spirit.
Ticket includes a three course Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, drink on arrival, and The Vallies Christmas show. Click here for tickets.
Add your Port Stephens Christmas event to this list. Send the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
