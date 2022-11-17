Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Business

Seven Port Stephens businesses and individuals scoop up Caravan and Camping Industry Excellence Awards

Updated November 17 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace couple Kim and Gary Ekert have taken out NSW Holiday Park of the Year in the Caravan and Camping Industry Excellence Awards. Picture River Myall Holiday Resort Facebook page.

Port Stephens was a big winner in the 2022 Caravan and Camping Industry Excellence Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.