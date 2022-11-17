Port Stephens was a big winner in the 2022 Caravan and Camping Industry Excellence Awards.
Of the 14 businesses and individuals awarded for their outstanding product, service and achievements, seven were from or have a Port Stephens connection.
The industry awards, announced in Sydney on November 8 after a two-year hiatus, recognised Raymond Terrace couple Gary and Kim Ekert's business, the BIG4 Myall Holiday Resort in Bulahdelah, as the NSW Holiday Park of the Year.
Beau Curtis, assistant park manager of Ingenia Holiday Parks One Mile Beach, was a joint winner of Young Achiever of the Year for holiday parks.
Ingenia Lifestyle's Latitude One community in Anna Bay and Hometown Australia's Sunrise Lifestyle Resort in Bobs Farm were named the joint winners of the Land Lease Community of the Year.
Jayco Newcastle was recognised as the NSW Trade Dealer/Retailer/Wholesaler of the Year while Cub Campers took out NSW Manufacturer of the Year.
Both businesses are based in Heatherbrae.
Meanwhile, Matt Kennelly from Cub Campers was named Employee of the Year- Trade.
"We're always proud of the work that we do, but it's an honour to get that recognition from outside the business as well," Cub Campers posted to their Facebook page about their award wins.
The Ekerts said they were "thrilled" with the win.
"It's a true testament to all the hard work and dedication that goes on behind the scenes," they said.
The Bulahdelah holiday resort won park of the year in the less than 100 sites category.
NRMA Ocean Beach Holiday Resort at Umina won the NSW Holiday Park of the Year Award for more than 100 sites while Myall River Camp at Hawks Nest won NSW Holiday Park Innovation Award.
Caravan and Camping Industry Association NSW president Mark Lindsay said it was an honour to award the hard work and dedication seen throughout the industry.
"These businesses are setting the benchmark for holiday parks in NSW and offer the kind of holiday experience people are looking for while directly working to drive the increase in domestic visitation," he said.
Mr Curtis said he was honoured to be named as the recipient of the Young Achiever of the Year, having dedicated the past 10 and a half years to the beachfront park.
"It was definitely a shock to the system to hear them call my name - I didn't expect to win but I'm really grateful to be recognised," Mr Curtis said.
"There were so many other amazing nominees, so it was an honour to be nominated amongst them.
"Working in the tourism industry is such an exciting experience, and I truly love my job and my team at One Mile Beach.
"It was such a special moment to be able to celebrate my win surrounded by the Ingenia team and we had a great night at Randwick Racecourse celebrating all the hard workers in our industry."
Steven Woolridge from Holiday Haven Huskisson Beach was also named Young Achiever of the Year alongside Mr Curtis.
Latitude One and Sunrise Lifestyle Resort, over-55 communities located 5 kilometres from each other on the Tomaree Peninsula, shared the NSW Land Lease Community of the Year Award.
"Our land lease communities provide beautiful lifestyle spaces across the state and the NSW Land Lease Community of the Year Award was shared this year between two exceptional communities in the Port Stephens area," Mr Lindsay said.
"Latitude One offers residents state-of-the-art community spaces, surrounded by natural bushland with function areas, bowling days, movie experiences and BBQs by the lake while Sunrise Lifestyle Resort residents enjoy a Clubhouse, tennis courts, indoor and outdoor pool, bowling green, games room, and even a resident workshop and garden.
"Both showcase the best of Land Lease Living with an incredible community spirit."
Caravan and Camping Industry Association NSW chief executive officer Lyndel Gray said the industry was making an incredible contribution to the state's economy, in particular the tourism economy for which caravan and camping holidays now account for over 13 million domestic trips each year.
"The caravan and camping sector generates over $4 billion in economic activity across the state each year, directly employing close to 10,000 people and supporting the creation of a further 50,000 jobs," she said.
"As our industry bounces back post-COVID, these businesses continue to make a positive contribution to our economy."
