A blaze that tore through Mambo Wetlands on Tuesday marked the first large bushfire of the season for Port Stephens and is a forceful reminder to residents that despite all the recent rain, "it does not stop fires from starting".
According to the AFAC, the national council for fire and emergency services in Australia and New Zealand, in its seasonal bushfire outlook for spring 2022, Port Stephens and most of the east coast is below the 'normal fire potential'.
But that's no reason to become complacent, says NSW Rural Fire Service Lower Hunter group officer Lou Cassar.
He said the blaze that burnt 51 hectares and reached the rear of properties on Salamander Way this week is "certainly a wake up call."
"I think people of Port Stephens need to remember that we were very, very lucky with the 2019-20 bushfires. We were pretty much unscathed," he said.
"But please don't get lulled into a full sense of security."
MORE FIRE COVERAGE:
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the average rainfall for NSW in October 2022 was 142.12mm, making it the wettest October on record.
Despite 143mm of rain recorded at the Nelson Head weather observation station last month, a Soldiers Point RFS spokesperson said extra rain doesn't stop fires from starting.
"Given the fire this week, it just goes to show that no matter how much rain we have, it does not stop fires from starting," the spokesperson said.
"A few days of hot windy weather can dry out the ground and given there hasn't been many fires for over two years now, there is a higher risk of bushfire for our area."
Fortunately RFS brigades from around Port Stephens, Cessnock, Maitland and Dungog were able to save properties from impact by the Mambo Wetlands on November 8, blaze which has now been flagged as 'under control'.
"This particular fire was impossible to actually get to, except for when it came and impacted very heavily on those houses and it was for the very good work of our brigades that we were able to save a number of homes along the way," Mr Cassar said.
Water bombing helicopters from Newcastle helped to douse the flames and Mr Cassar said crews would continue to patrol the area over the coming days but the RFS were confident the fire is extinguishing.
"We've done many patrols, we've overflown the ground numerous times and houses on Salamander Way are not under threat," he said.
"The brigade will patrol and make sure they're safe over the next couple of days, just to make sure there are no further outbreaks."
One Salamander Bay resident said seeing the fire come within metres of their back fence was frightening.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It was scary. We're always bushfire prepared and spent a majority of the day hosing and wetting everything down," the resident said.
"But we had to run up to the road to get away from the smoke at one stage, it just got too much."
Mr Cassar urged residents to prepare their homes and consider joining their local RFS.
"Clear all around your properties, clear your gutters and consider joining the brigade and give back to your community," he said.
The point of origin of the Mambo blaze is being investigated .
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.