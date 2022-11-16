The Hunter's nurses and midwives will strike for the fourth time this year as they call for the NSW government to address widespread staffing and workload issues.
After months of "protracted talks" with the NSW government, public sector nurses and midwives have voted in favour of a 24-hour strike from 7am Wednesday, November 23.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association general secretary, Shaye Candish, said nurses and midwives were tired of being ignored over calls for safe staffing, better working conditions and fair pay to recognise their contribution to the health system.
"Since our first statewide strike on February 15, nurses and midwives have gone above and beyond to put patient care ahead of their own basic needs. Shift after shift they have continued, burdened by short staffing and constant requests for overtime," she said.
NSW nurses and midwives held a second state-wide strike in March, and a third in September. NSW Labor's Safe Staffing policy announcement, to introduce shift by shift staffing levels in most wards and units, had "finally prompted" talks with the NSW government.
"However, it is now mid-November and no real solutions have been offered to address the health staffing or workload crisis," Ms Candish said.
"The government must also get rid of its wages policy and start acknowledging the value of our nurses and midwives."
NSWNMA branches will confirm public rallies to be held around the state in the coming days.
During the 24-hour strike, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals.
