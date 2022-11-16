Port Stephens Examiner
Hunter nurses and midwives will strike for 24 hours next week as part of NSW wide industrial action

November 17 2022 - 8:00am
Nurses and midwives on strike on September 1, 2022 in Newcastle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The Hunter's nurses and midwives will strike for the fourth time this year as they call for the NSW government to address widespread staffing and workload issues.

