Artisan Collective Port Stephens is making Christmas easy this year by holding a special exhibition throughout December where art on show in The Alcove will be no more than $150.
Collective member Anne-Maree Hunter said artists in general are sympathetic to trying times and with the current economic climate, the collective's artists are keen to share their creativity without a huge cost.
"This is a chance for locals and visitors to Artisan Collective to pick up quality and unique artwork from one of the many talented artists in our group at a bargain price," she said.
"We realise that some people are doing it tough, and we'd like to be able to share some creativity and joy for the festive season without a huge price tag."
As part of the collective's Christmas exhibition, running in the gallery at d'Albora Marinas, Nelson Bay throughout December, all items in The Alcove will be priced at $150 or under.
Ms Hunter, who is a new member to the Artisan Collective Port Stephens, will have some of her own works on display and for sale in The Alcove during December.
"The pieces that I am putting into this show are hand coloured block prints on textured paper," she said.
"They are artworks that are based on the most famous print in the world [such as] Hokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa, which depicts a tsunami sized wave and a glimpse of Mt Fuji in the distance."
In addition to the month-long exhibition, the artisan collective is hosting a one-time event on Saturday, December 3 from 4pm to 8pm, which coincides with the Homegrown Markets along the Nelson Bay foreshore.
At this time, customers will be able to purchase anything from the artisan collective with a 10 per cent discount.
This Christmas exhibition will run from December 1 until the end of the month, with sold stock being replaced.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.