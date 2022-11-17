Port Stephens Examiner
Artisan Collective Port Stephens members selling art in Christmas show priced at $150 and under

Updated November 17 2022 - 1:29pm, first published 12:00pm
'Red sky at morning, sailors take warning', an artwork by Artisan Collective Port Stephens member Anne-Maree Hunter, which will be available to buy during the Christmas show.

Artisan Collective Port Stephens is making Christmas easy this year by holding a special exhibition throughout December where art on show in The Alcove will be no more than $150.

