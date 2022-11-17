The never ending battle between bat and ball continued on Saturday, November 12 with under-16s Will Parkinson from Northern Suburbs and Cameron Palmer from Raymond Terrace putting the senior ranks on notice with a ton and six-wicket haul in second grade clashes.
Making his second grade debut, Palmer took the advice of his skipper Ben Osborn to "pitch it up and give it a chance... and not bowl short" on board and finished with an impressive 6-24 off 11 overs and was on a hat-trick against Kurri Weston Mulbring.
Norths youngster Will Parkinson scored 107 opening for Norths against City United.
He had a good weekend also making 53 not out for Maitland Gold against Tamworth in the under-17 CNZ competition before rain halted play on Sunday.
The batters didn't get it all their way on the weekend with Hinton's Dale Edwards the most successful bowler taking 7-19 against Raworth in B-grade.
Tenambit Morpeth quick Cameron Wynn picking up 5-32 against Easts in first grade, Brendan Hayes took 5-69 off 23 overs for Wests in their second grade clash against Thornton and Thornton's Travis Ling took 5-25 against City in third grade.
On the batting front City United pair Josh Trappel made 130 not out and Andrew Vickery 127 in their side's big total of 6/313 declared against Norths.
All-rounder Steve Abel led the way for Kurri Weston Mulbring with 106 in his side's 8/329 declared against Raymond Terrace.
