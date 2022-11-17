Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage has farewelled two long-standing unit members who between them have notched up an extraordinary 68 years of dedicated service to the community.
Richard Osborne OAM has served the Tilligerry Peninsula's boating community for 40 years, with his wife Diane Wilson having contributed a further 28 years of distinguished service.
Mr Osborne joined the Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association, now known as Marine Rescue NSW, as an associate member in 1982 when the Lemon Tree Passage base was just a concrete shed in a member's backyard.
He was heavily involved in the building of the current base in Whitbread Drive, and in 1992 began his first of two terms as Flotilla Commander.
A qualified radio operator, Mr Osborne was also the captain of communications for the coast guard association's NSW Squadron.
He was involved in the total rebuild of the Norah Head radio base and Swansea Coast Guard, and the total rewire of the coast guard at South Head.
In 2010, Mr Osborne was involved in the transition from the coast guard association to Marine Rescue NSW and served two further terms as unit commander, and more recently, as deputy unit commander.
An active member of the Tilligerry community, in 2008 Mr Osborne received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his services to the Australian Volunteer Coast Guard Association and NSW Rural Fire Service.
Mrs Wilson joined the coast guard association in 1994.
She was an extremely active boat crew member, radio operator, welfare officer and catering officer, and working tirelessly behind the scenes in planning and organising for the coast guard association and Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage.
Marine Rescue NSW deputy commissioner operations Alex Barrell said both members epitomised the selfless dedication of members of the service.
"Members such as Richard and Diane are the backbone of volunteer organisations, and their many years of experience and dedication in mentoring of new members will be sorely missed," he said.
"I'd like to extend a personal thank you to both of them for their service and wish them well in their future endeavours."
In recognition of their distinguished long service, a farewell dinner was held for Mr Osborne and Mrs Wilson at at Tilligerry RSL Sports Club on Tuesday, November 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.