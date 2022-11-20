Port Stephens Local Business Awards' 'night of nights' back

To see the official finalist guide CLICK HERE
Hollywood has the Oscars and the music industry the Grammys - but for Port Stephens businesses, it's the Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards 'night of nights'.
And after a two-year hiatus, the annual presentation night is back. Tickets are selling fast for the gala event, to be held next Tuesday, November 22 at Soldiers Point Bowling Club.
And today, nominees for the 2022 Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards discover if they have made it as a finalist.
This is a chance for customers and clients to see if the businesses they nominated have become finalists in this special feature in today's Port Stephens Examiner.
Precedent Productions is running and judging the awards this year, taking over from the Port Stephens Examiner, which is the official media partner.
Precedent Productions Managing Director Steve Loe said tickets for the awards presentation evening 'night of nights' were almost sold out.
"The awards evening will be a glittering event, where our finalists dress up and let their hair down for an evening of entertainment, good food, relaxed conversation - and, of course, celebration," he said.
"Just being there as a finalist is a huge achievement, and it is a great opportunity for business people and their teams to reflect on their successes with a fun night out."
Mr Loe said the high quality of all nominees had made the job of judges a great pleasure but also immensely difficult.
"To be a finalist at the presentation evening is a huge achievement and everyone is always extremely proud to be there," he said.
"All finalists in each category are announced, with their picture shown on the big screen.
"The cheers from the entire crowd are deafening as everyone celebrates the achievement of all the businesses in the room.
"I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards, to congratulate all the finalists on their achievements.
"I would also like to thank the Port Stephens community for the enormous support they have shown for their local businesses this year.
"Without them, these outstanding businesses would not receive the recognition which they so justly deserve."
For more information about the annual Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards, visit thebusinessawards.com.au.
