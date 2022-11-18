Six years ago Mick Ullmann was homeless, unemployed and felt trapped in a dark tunnel.
"I had an alcohol addiction, I didn't have a job at the time and I didn't have a home through some challenging situations and my mental health was going downhill," he said. "It all came at once."
Today, Mr Ullmann is nicknamed 'Smiley' and could be dubbed as one of the Bay's happiest people.
The 36 year-old volunteers with Port Stephens Suicide Prevention Network, works in the disability sector and has turned his life around with faith and hope.
He now spends his time giving back and helping others find happiness.
"I've got a strong faith in Jesus and I always had hope there would be better days," he said.
Mr Ullmann says he was fortunate to come across successful, influential people who gave him advice and encouragement.
"They gave me a hand up, not a handout. Mentors and my family helped me to grow and develop and be a better person," he said. "I certainly wouldn't be who I am today without them."
He said his own experiences are why he wants to give others hope.
"I feel people can relate to [my experiences of homelessness and mental health] especially in the current housing crisis," he said.
"When people lose hope they can get into a dark place and it is really hard to get out of there. So that's why I try and put positive things out there to give people hope."
Mr Ullmann has taken to social media to spread kindness and is offering to meet up with others for a coffee and a chat, who may need some words of encouragement.
"Just coming up to Christmas, it's kindness - giving people your time. Others gave me their time for nothing so I feel like I want to give back to people and be a mentor for them," he said.
Mr Ullmann said it was important to be kind especially leading into Christmas.
"Some people may find Christmas tough, it could be due to split families or financial struggles. So think about other people, smile at strangers in the street, maybe take part in a pay it forward initiative by shouting someone a coffee or volunteer with a charity," he said.
"Whether it's karma, sowing and reaping, the universe giving back - whatever works for you. What you give out is what you get back."
Mr Ullmann said people had stopped him in town for a chat and he encouraged more to get in contact with him on Facebook.
"If people want to send me a message or catch up on the street, they're more than welcome to and I just hope that everyone has a great Christmas and shares a bit of love," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.