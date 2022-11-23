For Stephen Keating, picking up still photography was a means of reinventing himself after years of struggling with an alcohol addiction.
Despite forging out a successful career as a film and television producer and editor, including winning an international award for his work with National Geographic, he had to walk away from it all for the sake of his health.
"Physically, I had a long recovery as I had done a tremendous amount of damage to my body," Mr Keating said.
"The doctors didn't give me much hope, but they gave me a chance, and it was up to me to believe in myself and change for the better."
His focus turned to taking photos instead of filming, and he is nothing but thankful to his mother, Shirley Keating, for putting his first camera in his hands in 2016.
"I owe everything to my mother," Mr Keating said. "She purchased my first cameras in the hope that this would help in my recovery.
"Mum became my greatest critic and my style was initially guided by her preference for particular colours and compositions.
"It was a great distraction to stop me from picking up again after many years of abuse. I read just about every book I could find and threw myself into the deep end."
The Corlette photographer, aged in his 60s, is known locally for his landscape photography of the Tomaree Peninsula, particularly for his shots from above after scaling the area's hills and peaks.
His images generate many likes and comments when shared to community groups and pages on Facebook.
He also uses his bright and colourful landscape images for his business, Port Stephens Images, which specialises in scenic glass splashbacks for kitchens and bathrooms.
Mr Keating's composite image of the November 8 blood moon lunar eclipse rising over Nelson Bay, which was published on the front page of the November 17 edition of the Examiner, was one of his most popularly shared images on social media yet.
While it took six hours of night shooting at Gan Gan Hill Lookout to create the photo of the lunar eclipse, a lot of Mr Keating's photos are taken at sunrise.
And, as he likes to get up high for his shots, his morning wake-ups are very early.
"It's a surreal feeling getting up at silly o'clock to go climbing some mountain in the dark to be at the top to capture a sunrise," Mr Keating said. "But seeing the look of delight when you install an image splashback into a kitchen or bathroom is all I need to stay focussed."
Recovery and business was going well - it looked like his days of despair with addiction were behind him - until 2019 rolled around.
"Most recovering addicts would attest that's it's easy to stay clean and sober when things are going well," Mr Keating said.
"But in 2019 I faced my greatest challenge. I wasn't feeling well and after some tests, I was asked to have a meeting with a doctor at Belmont Hospital. Despite having a few years of clean living under my belt, I now had [bowel] cancer.
"Two weeks after receiving that news, I had another early morning call from another hospital - my beloved mother had a heart attack and was dying. I drove 70km in the rain but it was too late to say goodbye. My world had completely imploded.
"In darker times, I would have felt sorry for myself and reached for a drink. But, the memory of how happy I had made my mum by turning my life around was power enough to continue my focus on life."
Following his mother's funeral, Mr Keating went into hospital for surgery to remove the cancer from his bowel.
He said it the pain was "unbelievable" - both waking up after an intensive seven-hour surgery where his large intestine was completely removed, and to not have his mother there to support him.
However, three years on, he remains firmly focussed on his photography and his business.
He recently purchased a large format glass printer and produces printed glass splashbacks and glass prints out of a small factory near Newcastle.
"It's amazing how the images pop when you print directly on glass," he said.
"I still draw my inspiration and guidance from my mother and conduct my business in a manner that reflects her principles. I try to be altruistic and hopefully inspire others through my own personal journey.
"I will never know whether my story has or will help someone else to change their life, however, I lead by example and offer the hope that against all odds, there is someone else that has proved it can be done."
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
