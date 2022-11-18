Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Knights NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths' high praise for Shanice Parker, from Raymond Terrace, in rugby league World Cup debut

Updated November 18 2022 - 12:42pm, first published 12:00pm
Raymond Terrace-based Newcastle Knights NRLW player Shanice Parker with son Jakari. Parker has been playing for New Zealand in the Women's Rugby League World Cup. Picture supplied by the Newcastle Knights.

Knights NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths has backed the club's four players involved in the Women's Rugby League World Cup.

