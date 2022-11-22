Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Business

Photos from and the winners of the Port Stephens Examiner's 2022 Local Business Awards

Alanna Tomazin
Ellie-Marie Watts
By Alanna Tomazin, and Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated November 23 2022 - 3:05pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a night of glitz, glam and success at the Port Stephens 2022 Local Business Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.