It was a night of glitz, glam and success at the Port Stephens 2022 Local Business Awards.
More than 400 members of the Port Stephens business community came together for the first time since 2019 for the awards presentation at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Tuesday, November 22 to celebrate excellence in business and customer service in the area, and to let their hair down.
Twenty-eight category winners were announced in addition to the Youth Award, Business Person of the Year and the top gong - Business of the Year.
Deeps Engineering from Salamander Bay, a family owned and operated business of 31 years, won the service and trade category before being named as the Business of the Year.
Precedent Productions ran and judged the awards, taking over from the Examiner which is the official media partner.
Scroll to see the Examiner's live coverage from the night:
To see the Examiner's 2022 Local Business Awards finalists, click here.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
