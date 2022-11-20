Fullerton Cove fire downgraded to 'advice' level

UPDATE: November 21, 7AM
MORE than 40 hectares of land has burned in a bushfire at Fullerton Cove on the weekend.
The plume of smoke coming from the blaze at Coxs Lane could be seen from Newcastle city-centre.
The fire was downgraded to advice level overnight.
It is not a risk to homes, as the fire is burning in bushland between Nelson Bay Road and Stockton Beach.
EARLIER REPORT: Westerly wind drives brush fire at Coxs Lane
AT least five hectares of brush near Coxs Lane at Fullerton Cove are on fire on Sunday but with no expected damage to property, according to the NSW Rural Fire Service.
A big plume of smoke is easily visible from Newcastle this afternoon, and it has grown in size since this morning when RFS said the fire was reported, just after 9am.
The RFS spokesperson said the fire was burning in an inaccessible area.
"Crews from RFS and NSW Parks and Wildlife Service are on scene and monitoring the fire," the spokesperson said.
"It's being pushed towards the beach by strong westerly winds and is not threatening any homes or structures. A helicopter will be sent to assist ground crews to monitor the fire and to water bomb it."
Although the fire is described as "out of control" on the RFS "fires near me" website, it is also at the lowest, yellow, level of alert, because of the strong north-west to westerly winds blowing the fire towards the ocean.
The wind at Nobbys this afternoon has gusted as high as 70kmh from the north-west.
The RFS spokesperson said a smaller brush fire at Medowie Road, Ferodale, had been dealt with earlier today.
Weather records for nearby Williamtown show 36.4mm of rain so far in November, across four days of rainfall.
The November monthly average (since 1942) is 82.5mm across 11.5 days.
So far this year, rainfall at Williamtown has totalled 1439.2mm on 167 days, well above the post-1942 average for the same period of 1045.3mm on 130.5 days.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
