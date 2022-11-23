Port Stephens Examiner
House of the Week: 12 Reflections Drive, One Mile

November 24 2022 - 12:30am
House of the Week

  • 12 Reflections Drive, One Mile
  • 5 bed 3 bath 10 car
  • EOI: Closing December 9
  • Agency: Ray White The Knaggs Group, Nelson Bay
  • Agent: Aramis Pincoval, 0421 461 064
  • Inspection: 26 November, 3-4pm
Sitting atop the beautiful Echo Beach Estate, amid a sea of eucalyptus, this one-of-a-kind home is privately positioned across two acres of manicured land, just minutes from some of the east coast's best beaches.

