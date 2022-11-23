House of the Week: 12 Reflections Drive, One Mile

Sitting atop the beautiful Echo Beach Estate, amid a sea of eucalyptus, this one-of-a-kind home is privately positioned across two acres of manicured land, just minutes from some of the east coast's best beaches.
The geometric stunner captures panoramas of ocean, sand dunes and gumtree canopies from every angle.
Soaring ceilings, alpine ash floors and cascading natural light greet you on entry. There is a generous formal lounge, media room and three large bedrooms all with walk-in robes on the lower level. Each bedroom and living space has access to the wrap-around polished concrete verandah and gardens.
Take the elevator or beautiful staircase to the upper floor and you'll be blown away by the stunning alpine ash ceilings and the enormous open-plan living and dining area with the fabulous kitchen as central command. With huge glass panels and sliding doors, there is a seamless flow to the enormous balcony, from where the view is just stunning.
The chef's kitchen has dual ovens, stone island bench, two dishwashers and a scullery with a third dishwasher.
The master suite is in keeping with the theme of this home: luxurious, spacious and private. Set in its own wing, it has a huge walk-in-robe, large ensuite and direct access to the balcony through double sliding doors.
Surrounding the property is the combination of years of hard work and landscaping. The top tiers are made up of lovely gardens, vegetable patches and grassy areas, all irrigated by large rainwater tanks.
The top acre connects to the lower acre via multiple ramps, making grounds maintenance a breeze.
