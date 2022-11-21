A bright pink box, front and centre of a hardware store, is being filled with essential feminine hygiene products in Port Stephens.
Share the Dignity's 'It's in the Bag' campaign is under way, encouraging people to donate a handbag or backpack stocked with period and personal care products.
The nation-wide Christmas appeal has partnered with Bunnings stores across Australia and Commonwealth Bank (CBA) branches in NSW and the ACT, to be a drop-off point for bags from November 18 to 27.
Residents can drop a bag to Taylors Beach Bunnings or the Raymond Terrace Commonwealth Bank.
Share the Dignity volunteer Shero Melissa Gole said people could put together a bag for women, teens and mums and bubs in need.
"We've got a wide variety of people that we help, mums especially - we struggle to get donations. So it's very helpful if people in the community can help, because obviously it's one of the most delicate times in a woman's life and it's just so helpful if we give something small," she said.
"Then you might add something nice like a notebook, some scrunchies, lip balm, or a nice little card to help people get through the holiday period," Ms Gole said.
The bags are picked up by Ms Gole three times a day, who helps Share the Dignity disburse them to local charities including Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Services and Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre.
"We support a number of women shelters in our area and they're just so grateful for the help we give them. It's like a little bag of hope," she said.
She said it was amazing to see the community spirit involved in the charity drive and thanked those who help make a difference to women doing it tough.
"It's very special and touching to see little things that people do and how thoughtful they are."
Taylors Beach Bunnings complex manager Nicolas Chrysostomou said he was proud to be supporting an important cause with his team.
"I think right now with the way the economy is, it's even more important, because people are doing it tough more than we know. To be able to give something back to the community and as a nation, it's great," he said.
"We also see our customers get on board and our team are really passionate - they even decorate the box and turn it pink," he said.
Team member Eloise Price said it was important to look out for one-another, especially leading into Christmas.
"We live here too, we work here, we have mothers, daughters, friends, neighbours - it's nice to know that we are helping locally," she said.
Raymond Terrace CBA branch manager Karen Hancock said she was thrilled to support Share the Dignity.
"It will help make Christmas a bit brighter for those fleeing domestic violence, experiencing homelessness or doing it tough in our local community," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.