A FORMER Nelson Bay junior rugby league player has been rewarded for all his years of perseverance and dedication to the game by securing a two year contract with the Manly Sea Eagles.
Connor Cromarty, 19, is a tough front row forward who tips the scales a 112kg.
His family has been involved with local rugby league for a long time. Connor started his journey with the Marlins, playing for the club from under-7s to under-12.
He then won a scholarship to Hunter Sports High and a decision was made to play first division junior league in Newcastle with West Rosellas. Under former Knight Jason Moodie, Connor won three premierships in under-13,14 and under 17s.
The Knights also saw potential in Connor. He played in their SG Ball squad.
Connor played first grade games with West and in the club's reserve grade team in the grand final before training with the Knights' Jersey Flegg squad at the end the season - a terrific achievement for the 19 year old.
Now, this talented young player will look to make his mark in sydney connor has a diesel mechanic job and accommodation on the northern beaches
Manly Flegg coach Adam McEwan said he has been impressed with Connor's level of fitness and work ethic.
A special thanks to the coaches that have helped Connor on his journey - Matt Lantry and Tony Glesson.
NELSON Bay Cricket Club's division one team posted their first win of the season against CBF first XI.
The Makos' batsman were in attack mode with Shane Fogg, 55, and Tom Marshall, 37, producing a tidy total 9-154.
The bowlers supported the batsman with some fine bowling and had the opposition all out for 84. Bryce Causley had the excellent figures of 4-14. Marshall had a day out, capturing 3-37.
Last Sunday the Makos, playing for the first time in the Dennis Broad Cup, went down to the Port Stephens Pythons in an entertaining fixture. The Pythons won by 21 runs.
Last week club stalwart Dave Connors picked up an award from the Saundo/Redders podcast crew after his mission with the bat.
He bludgeoned 119 runs with 10 fours and 11 sixes in total. The Makos, short on manpower, went down in the match.
THE Northern Hawks have much to look forward to in season 2023 following their promotion into the Newcastle district competition.
The Hawks will hold their AGM from 3pm on Sunday, November 27 at Mallabula Sport Complex.
Like all sporting organisations, clubs only survive with the support of volunteers and plenty of help is needed next year.
Players and coaching staff will start training in early January.
NELSON Bay have several junior cricketers showing the goods with the bat.
A couple of weeks ago in the under-14 team, coached Roy Massey was delighted to see talented batsman Hunter Chapple compile a neat 53 n.o.
Hunter backed up last week with 24 runs.
Earlier in the month, in an under-12 game, another young gun, Josh Martin, looked good with a fine innings when he smashed 52 n.o off 35 balls.
