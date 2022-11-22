When he's not riding the waves on his surfboard or studying hard at Tomaree High School, Darcy Brown can be found with a footy in hand.
The 16 year-old has a track-record of success with the Nelson Bay Gropers and continues to be a rising star in the rugby world after his run with the NSW Waratahs in the National Super Rugby Australia under 16's tournament.
"I started playing rugby when I was five in the Walla Rugby Program which is now called Get into Rugby, and then started playing competitively when I was eight," he said.
Brown has marked 100 games with the Gropers and has played the majority of his career as half-back with an ability to understand the game and spot gaps in the defensive line.
His spot on the 34 man Waratah's squad came after playing with the Hunter Wildfires, NSW Country and NSW Combined High Schools teams.
"I've always tried to better myself and follow each pathway," Brown said.
He said he enjoyed playing in the NSW Waratahs Gen Blue squad where he took part in a lot of travelling and training.
The tournament involved games against other Super Rugby franchises including Queensland Reds, ACT Brumbies, Melbourne Rebels and Western Force with all matches televised on Stan Sport.
"We went to Queensland for a match, it was so good, we flew out that morning played and then came back that night," Brown said.
"And then we versed Canberra and Melbourne in Sydney."
He said he was training almost every day, travelling to Sydney three times a week and participating in weekend camps.
"I've got to thank my parents, they had to drive to Sydney so many times for the past probably 10 weeks and I couldn't do it without them," he said.
As the year comes to an end, Brown said next on the calendar was hoping for a spot on the Australian under 16's team. "Hopefully I'll make that," he said.
Between making representatives squads and receiving scholarships, the young gun is on the right track to fulfil his dreams of being a professional.
"I've always wanted to play representatively and I want to play professionally for the New South Wales Waratahs and try and make the Wallabies," he said.
He said he loves playing rugby with his mates and how it makes him feel good.
"I have fun doing it, I enjoy it and I'll keep enjoying it," he said.
Brown is also a recipient of the NSW Rugby Foundation Sir Leslie Herron Scholarship.
The scholarship will assist Brown to access expert Rugby tuition and alleviate the burden of travelling expenses, allowing him to focus on his rugby development.
Tomaree High School wanted to congratulate Brown on his sporting successes.
