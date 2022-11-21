Port Stephens Examiner
Tomaree nurses and midwives will strike for 24 hours on Wednesday as part of NSW wide industrial action

Updated November 22 2022 - 8:41am, first published 7:00am
Members of the Tomaree branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association on strike outside the community hospital in Nelson Bay in March 2022.

Tomaree nurses and midwives will be among the hundreds across the Hunter who will go on strike for the fourth time this year as they call for the NSW government to address widespread staffing and workload issues.

