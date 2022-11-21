Tomaree nurses and midwives will be among the hundreds across the Hunter who will go on strike for the fourth time this year as they call for the NSW government to address widespread staffing and workload issues.
After months of "protracted talks" with the NSW government, public sector nurses and midwives have voted in favour of a 24-hour strike from 7am on Wednesday, November 23.
Members of the Tomaree branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association will go on strike outside the Nelson Bay community hospital from 9am.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association general secretary, Shaye Candish, said nurses and midwives were tired of being ignored over calls for safe staffing, better working conditions and fair pay to recognise their contribution to the health system.
"Since our first statewide strike on February 15, nurses and midwives have gone above and beyond to put patient care ahead of their own basic needs. Shift after shift they have continued, burdened by short staffing and constant requests for overtime," she said.
NSW nurses and midwives held a second state-wide strike in March, and a third in September.
NSW Labor's Safe Staffing policy announcement, to introduce shift by shift staffing levels in most wards and units, had "finally prompted" talks with the NSW government.
"However, it is now mid-November and no real solutions have been offered to address the health staffing or workload crisis," Ms Candish said.
"The government must also get rid of its wages policy and start acknowledging the value of our nurses and midwives."
During the 24-hour strike, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals.
The Tomaree branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association was formed in March 2022 in response to the increasing issues with staff ratios and the pressures put on nurses in the current climate.
"Port Stephens has a growing population particularly with the increasing number of over 55 residential parks on the Tomaree peninsula, which has placed more pressure on the hospital and staff. And there is a limited number of GPs available," branch president Charmain Skimmings said at the time.
