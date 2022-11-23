Jonathan on the way to dream career Advertising Feature

For as long as he can remember, Jonathan Britton Goff has wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps and become a truck driver.

But knowing when to leave school to make his dream a reality was weighing on Jonathan's mind, so the 16-year-old student turned to his career's adviser at Hunter River High School for help.

"I knew I had to wait until I was old enough to get my truck driver's licence, but I was losing interest in school and thought there could be better way to gain work experience and save some money," he said.

Jonathan's career's adviser recommended the Transition to Work (TtW) program, which is part of the Australian Government's Workforce Australia initiative.



Delivered by not-for-profit employment, training and apprenticeships provider VERTO in the Hunter region, the program provided Jonathan with pre-employment support and connected him with local job opportunities.

With VERTO's guidance, Jonathan enrolled in a Certificate III in Supply Chain Operations and landed a job at PETstock, where he is gaining valuable experience in warehousing and customer service.

"It's a great stepping stone for me," Jonathan said. "I'm sure I will use this experience when I eventually become a truck driver. I'm now earning while I learn and I couldn't be happier."

VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell said Jonathan was a great example of how the TtW program can help young people build their skills and confidence.

"The TtW employment service helps young people aged 15-24 into work (including apprenticeships and training) or education," he said. "Participants receive intensive, pre-employment support to develop practical skills to get a job, connect with education or training, find local job opportunities and connect with relevant local community services.

"As the school year comes to an end, I'd encourage anyone looking for career advice or some help with their career choices to reach out to VERTO.



"We are very happy to assist," Mr Maxwell said.

For more information about the Transition to Work program, visit verto.org.au or phone 1300 483 786.