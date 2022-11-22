Last week I rambled on about the numerous fishing opportunities available in and around Fingal Bay.
So, it's pleasing to report that young 12 year old Corlette champion Zac Jensen took my advice and came face to face with a cracker 6kg snapper directly in front of the Fingal Lighthouse.
There is a reason that the reef system that surrounds the lighthouse on Point Stephens is so productive - it's the perfect snapper habitat on offer.
Deep troughs and steep underwater peaks along with crashing white water over shallow reefs encourages thumping snapper to cruise in close in search of shellfish and crabs that have lost their grip.
In a southerly wind and rolling south swell the plan is to launch your boat at Little Beach or Shoal Bay and head out through the heads before turning to the right and heading for the island.
Anchor anywhere along the northern aspect of the island over the extensive reef system and establish a rich berley trail as the tide changes just before sunrise or sundown.
Toss an unweighted fillet of slimy mackerel behind the berley and let it slowly sink. Then, hang on!
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens, fishing yarn to share or hot tip, get in touch with Stinker.
Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
