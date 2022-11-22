Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Something Fishy: It's red hot at the Point Stephens lighthouse in Fingal Bay

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
November 22 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young Corlette champion Zac Jensen, 12, with his cracker snapper caught off Point Stephens.

Last week I rambled on about the numerous fishing opportunities available in and around Fingal Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.