November 24: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8.30am-12.30pm.
A outdoor market where people can gather, share stories of growing, eat seasonally and buy directly from the farmers.
November 25: Robinson Reserve, Anna Bay. Time: 3pm-7pm.
The first Birubi market of the season. A family friendly, locally owned and operated market. On offer will be market stalls, delicious food and live music.
November 26: 37 Ferodale Road, Medowie. Time: 8am-12pm.
Toys, books, tools, clothes and more will be on offer at the extra November date of the Medowie Lion markets.
November 26: 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Fingal Twilight Markets offers a great selection of artisan, handmade products. There's always something buzzing at this market: new stalls, exciting entertainment, delicious hot food, coffee, drinks and sweet treats.
November 27: Neil Carroll Park, Fly Point, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
A great family market with something for everyone, including great food and coffee.
December 3: Nelson Bay foreshore (near d'Albora Marina). Time: 4pm-8pm.
Join the Homegrown Markets for its Christmas market. There will be plenty of stalls, street food, live music, a visit by Santa and Christmas craft and activities.
December 17: Port Stephens Council administration building carpark, Raymond Terrace. Time: 9am-1pm.
The first Port Stephens Produce Market will be launched in collaboration with the Homegrown Markets. This new farmers market will be held weekly on Saturday mornings from February 2023.
Add your market event to this list. Send the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
