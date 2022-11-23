Port Stephens Examiner
The Port Stephens National Servicemen's Association branch has shut its doors after 15 years

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
November 23 2022 - 4:00pm
Despite a valiant, years-long fight from the Port Stephens National Servicemen's Association to keep its doors open, age, declining health and dwindling numbers has caught up with it. The Raymond Terrace-based Nashos branch has disbanded ahead of the entire organisation's closure in 2026.

