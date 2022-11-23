The Tomaree Peninsula's annual seniors tennis tournament looks set to break an attendance record this year.
The three-day Dave Matthews Seniors Tennis Tournament has already attracted more than 230 entries but organiser Steve Taylor believes he could get up to 260 by the time registrations close on November 25.
"It will be a new record if we do get that many," he said. "It's really become a huge event in the past eight years that I've been organising it. When I first started, we were getting 170-180 people to town. It's starting to rival the Forster tournament in terms of size."
The popular seniors tennis tournament was established by Nelson Bay Tennis Club member Dave Matthews more than 20 years ago.
It was named after Matthews when he died. Winners of the men's doubles event claim a shield named after him.
A NSW Senior Tennis event, the annual tournament hosted by Nelson Bay Tennis Club is open to players aged 30 and above. Previously it was 35, but NSW Seniors Tennis has lowered the age of their membership.
Taylor said there was "plenty" of players aged 30-35 that would be in town for the tournament when it returns from December 2 to December 4.
Players will visit from across NSW, the ACT, Queensland and Victoria.
"It's just not the players who come, but their families and supporters, too," he said. "This event would bring about 500 people to town. A lot of them will stay for the whole week.
"The tennis is great and all - but they're also here to experience what Nelson Bay has to offer. This event is, I think, a good boost for the peninsula."
Tournament games will be played at the courts in Nelson Bay, Shoal Bay, Soldiers Point, Boat Harbour and Fingal Bay.
All up, Taylor has 17 courts to run games of tennis on but he is in need of "a lot more" to see the draw play out completely.
"If anyone has a court we can use, get in touch," he said.
Whether it is synthetic or clay, Taylor said it did not matter so long as the court is in good condition and located on the Tomaree Peninsula.
Anyone with a private court that is willing to open it to the tournament is asked to contact Taylor at stephen_taylor4@bigpond.com.
A highlight of the event is the exhibition match, which will be held at the Nelson Bay courts from 4.30pm on Friday, December 2.
On the card is Nelson Bay Tennis Club president Rod Stubbs, Sydney player Brett Harris - who has had his served clocked at 220km/h - and a former ATP player.
The public is invited to head along and watch the match, and all tennis games in the tournament.
Games get underway at each court at 7.30am then against at 1pm until they finish.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.