Marine Rescue Port Stephens celebrated 40 years since the first radio operations, by the then called Royal Volunteer Patrol, based at Nelson Head on November 21.
The first transmission was broadcast from a caravan sited on Nelson Head alongside the southern wall of the Inner Lighthouse cottage at the Marine Rescue Port Stephens base on November 21, 1982.
A member of the Port Stephens Game Fishing Club Mr Kevin Clark and the unit's first division commander arranged for a donated Caravan to be fitted out with basic radio equipment under the guidance of John Thompson, a regional captain from the Patrol division at Broken Bay who had recently moved into the area.
Captain John Thompson recognised the need for a permanent patrol presence because there was no patrol base operating between Lake Macquarie and Coffs Harbour some 270 kilometres of coastline.
So on November, 21 1982 the Caravan Radio base was officially opened by the then NSW State Member for Port Stephens Arthur Wade to operate initially at weekends.
One week after the first gathering of potential caravan members the division's first radio course got underway at the Australian Joint Warfare Establishment at Williamtown for classes.
Within three months of operations of the interim base, 35 members qualified as radio operators and 12 of those members used their own boats, placed on the patrol registrar to be on call for rescues.
Soon the Coastal Patrol's Caravan radio moved into a proper radio base building and we have seen it expand into today's operations now known as Marine Rescue Port Stephens.
The widows of the late Captain John Thompson and Kevin Clarke, Monica Thompson and Shirley Clarke visited the base on November 21 along with 38 year MRPS veteran member Harold Gibson to remember and celebrate the beginning of what has become MRPS, a 24/7 vital rescue operations for the boating community.
The latest round of grants under the Maritime Museums of Australia Project Support Scheme (MMAPSS) for projects that preserve and promote Australia's maritime legacy have were announced on November 22.
Port Stephens Marine Rescue was one of 21 successful applicants from museums and cultural organisations across Australia.
They received funding for a one week internship at the Australian National Maritime Museum under MMAPSS, with the funding from the Australian Government.
IN OTHER NEW
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.