The so called survey put forward by Port Stephens Council to assess the community's response to a proposed rate rise was a furphy in my opinion, there was always going to be an increase.
Why would you not put a bed levy or tax on the hotels paid by the tourists to the area?
One dollar per head would not be noticed by visitors.
The rates in this area are more expensive than most Sydney councils, some by as much as 17 per cent - that's got to say something.
If council was performing like it should, the rate rise might be palatable but I don't believe it is.
One example is the incompetence of road repairers, whether this is by contract or by council workers it is seemingly ineffective. Outside Anna Bay School, week after week they are repairing the same potholes, how much is that costing the rate payers?
How long is going to be before a child is hit by a vehicle dodging a pothole before engineers and road repairers decide do something about it?
I, along with others I know of, am offended at having to finance this council [and the prospect of a rate rise] and I'm sure there are more than just a few wanting to give them their marching orders.
I have seen much talk regarding the removal of the Nelson Bay footbridge.
Everything from "the council should fix it" and "the council should build a new one" to "the original builders should replace it" and "we would be better off without the bridge".
However, I believe people are missing the most obvious answer, a flying fox.
Having gone through two draft documents on the Medowie Place Plan released recently by Port Stephens Council, I am impressed by the amount of thought and effort input by members of the community and council staff.
In particular, the Engagement Report by Ashleigh McIntyre gives a good stocktaking of the present and a glimpse of what the future can be. I look forward to her "Implementation Report", as "the proof of the pudding is in the eating".
In response to Anne-Marie Hunter's letter (Examiner, Letter, November 17), I believe the Nelson Bay footbridge was far from being ineffective.
I'd say the letter was written by someone who has never actually used the footbridge and is ignorant of the fact that it was used by wheelchairs, disability go-go mobiles, people with strollers, families and other pedestrians alike who prefer not to wait at the lights.
As a grandmother I always used the footbridge with the stroller and walking grandchildren and friends.
I also have a number of older friends who used the disability access bridge ramps because they felt 'safe'.
They could just take their time to cross to the park/waterfront and back to the shops instead of trying to hurry amongst the crowds at the crossing before the lights change.
People with disabilities were also able to use the bridge to access the disability toilet adjacent to the Information Centre.
Those ramps are highly visible, so I'm surprised Ms Hunter failed to see them on her walks.
This council has been priding itself on accessibility 'for all' with improvements to parks etc that reflect that but have taken away a very real and important 'safe' link to the foreshore and back for families, impaired elderly and the disabled.
The bridge needs to be fixed or replaced now as a priority 'for all'.
